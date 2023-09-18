Khaosod: 27-year-old Chinese woman escaped from extortionist in Bangkok thanks to a traffic accident

A Chinese tourist escaped from the extortionist who kidnapped her in Thailand because his car was involved in an accident. The story of a woman shared Khaosod portal.

On the afternoon of September 14, Bangkok police were informed that a 27-year-old girl from China was kidnapped in a silver Toyota Yaris with Thai license plates. Later that day, this car crashed into a taxi. The Yaris driver asked the taxi driver not to call the police and offered him money, but he wanted to make the accident official.

While the men were clearing out things on the road, a girl with ropes on her legs got out of the car and rushed to the taxi driver for help. Police eventually arrested the Yaris driver on the spot. The attacker turned out to be 36-year-old Zhao Wulin from the Chinese province of Henan.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Zhao met the young tourist through a friend. They corresponded for several days, and then agreed to meet in one of the restaurants in Bangkok. According to the Chinese woman, some time after the start of dinner, she became dizzy and lost consciousness. The next day, the girl woke up naked in a hotel room with Zhao.

The man said he would take her on a trip to Pattaya and put her in the car. Having driven away from crowded places, he tied the girl’s legs and demanded a ransom of 200 thousand yuan (2.5 million rubles). The Chinese woman did not have that kind of money, so she called her friend and asked her to transfer part of the amount to her. Zhao took the tourist to the ATM, but an accident along the way disrupted his plans.

Law enforcement officers brought charges of extortion, kidnapping and indecent behavior. A medical examination will reveal whether Zhao was also involved in the abuse. The man has been arrested and is awaiting trial.

Previously, five tourists were able to avoid being sold into slavery in Thailand thanks to their knowledge of the Thai language. The company became suspicious of the taxi when they heard the driver talking suspiciously on the phone. As a result, the friends had to flee.