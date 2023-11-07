Samantha Batallanos and Jonathan Maicelo They are pure honey. Since they were seen for the first time, the couple has not stopped exuding love. In fact, the boxer surprised the model on her birthday by giving her a luxurious gold ring and setting off fireworks for her. But not only does he fill her with details, Batallanos also gives her expensive gifts. Now the exmiss revealed that she is getting ready to record content for OnlyFans and Maicelo could film along with her.

Jonathan Maicelo and Samantha Batallanos performed in ‘Mande qué mande’. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/capture from América TV.

Will Samantha Batallanos record adult content with Jonathan Maicelo?

Samantha Batallanos was Miss Grand. Photo: Instagram screenshot

Battle us announced to Trome that will debut as an OnlyFans model: “I am looking for the equipment to generate content“, he mentioned and surprised when answering about the type of material that will be sold on the platform, which is compared to that of Xoana Gonzalez: “I love them and they do it because they are husbands, but with Jonathan I am in girlfriend mode, when he is my husband it could happen“, said.

How much will Samantha Batallanos charge for content on OnlyFans?

Although the model stated that she has been preparing for her debut, He has not specified what the amount would be for accessing its content.

Will Samantha Batallanos and Jonathan Maicelo get married?

Maicelo gives a ring to Batallanos. Photo: Instagram

After marriage rumors, Magaly Medina revealed that the athlete is still married: “How is he going to get engaged if He’s not divorced yet “He married in 2011 in the Municipality of Magdalena with a woman who does not live here, but in the United States,” he stated. the ‘Magpie‘. His still wife is Débora Luna Victoria Gamarra and Mayor Francis Allison witnessed this commitment.

How old is Samantha Batallanos and how many years older is her current partner, Jonathan Maicelo?

Although Jonathan Maicelo assured that they are a decade apart, the truth is that the boxer has 11 years more than the model. According to Samantha Batallanos,The boxer is 40 and she is 29.

