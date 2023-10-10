Genoa – The quadriceps injury appears to be less serious than expected but Junior Messias will miss the next match against Atalanta scheduled for October 22nd. The diagnostic tests carried out today showed a first degree injury. An injury not comparable to the one the Brazilian suffered against Milan in July and which kept him in the box for about two months. However, given Messias’ history in this first phase of his experience at Genoa, the club has no intention of risking him. The player will therefore be re-evaluated next week.

He split his time between work on the field and in the gym, however, Mateo Retegui who resumed training today. The Genoa center forward, who missed the match against Milan due to the problem with his left collateral suffered in the match against Udinese, is on the road to recovery. Retegui will use this week to recover 100% with the aim of fully returning to the group starting next week and then being available for the away match in Bergamo. Just like Retegui, Badelj and Strootman are also heading towards their return and have their sights set on the next match.