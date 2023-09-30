On August 15, the Morena deputy, Manuel Baldenebro Arredondo, proposed a reform to Article 87 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in which it is established that employees will receive as a benefit the payment equivalent to 15 days of their salary one day before December 20.

Many workers hope that the initiative worthy bonus in Mexico be approved in 2023, however, while this initiative is being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies, an organization rejects this reform for double payment to workers in Mexico.

It is worth remembering that the bonus is a right of all workers in Mexico, and is established in the Federal Labor Law in its Article 87. This benefit is granted annually and must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least 15 days of salary; However, there is currently an initiative to double it, that is, for employees to receive double payment.

They reject the reform of the decent bonus

In this context, the members of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) reject the reform of the 2023 double bonus for workers in Mexico.

The president of Canaco-Servytur, Rodrigo López Laguardia, assured that the economy of the companies could not with the double bonus 2023 because the reform to the Federal Labor Law contemplates expanding the number of holidays.

What days are mandatory rest in 2023 according to the Federal Labor Law?

The 1st from January

The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5

The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21

The 1st of May

September 16

The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20

The 1st December of every six years, when it corresponds to the transmission of the Federal Executive Power

December 25th

That determined by the federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the election day.

On September 26, the Labor Commission of the Chamber of Deputies resumed sessions, the president of the working group. Deputy Manuel Baldenebro is the president of the commission and was the one who presented the most recent proposal, so it is expected to be addressed in the coming months.

