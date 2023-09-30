













As such, it will be the fifteenth installment and there is a little information about it. This will comprise 26 new episodes and once they are available the total count of the animated series will be 345.

The announcement about the next season came before the premiere of the fourteenth, whose announcement was in March 2022, and which should air in November 2023.

As expected, the next one does not yet have a release date or window, but it is certain that it will come out sometime next year.

Especially because in 2024 the celebration of 25 years of the adventures of sponge Bobwhich was released on May 1, 1999.

Fountain: Nickelodeon.

Several actors are confirmed to participate in the fifteenth season of sponge Bob and among them is Tom Kenny, who precisely voices this jellyfish-loving sponge, and Bill Fagerbakke, who plays Patricio Estrella.

The same can be said for Rodger Bumpass, responsible for Squidward; Clancy Brown, from Mr. Krabs; Carolyn Lawrence, of Sandy; and Mr. Lawrence, of Plankton. That in relation to the voice cast in English.

Things related to dubbing actors and actresses in Latin Spanish and other languages ​​are still pending. Despite the death of the creator of sponge BobStephen Hillenburg, which was in November 2018, his work continues.

Fountain: Nickelodeon.

Due to the popularity of the cartoon, it is possible that Nickelodeon plans to celebrate its first quarter of a century of existence in a big way. Its success is reflected in multiple products such as video games.

Apart from sponge Bob We have more information about animated series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

