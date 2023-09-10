Worth – The pact: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

This evening, 10 September 2023, at 9.45 pm on La7, the film Worth – The Pact will be broadcast for the first time, a 2020 film directed by Sara Colangelo, starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Plot

Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, Congress appoints lawyer and famed fixer Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to head the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Worth – The pact: the cast

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci in an engaging biopic. A lawyer, in charge of compensating the families of the victims of September 11th, clashes with lobbies and bureaucracy. Among the actors we find Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Worth – The Pact live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 10 September 2023 – at 9.45 pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.