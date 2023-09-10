Europe has banned Russians from importing personal cars, phones and toilet paper

On Friday, September 8, on the official website of the European Commission appeared a document explaining certain points of the sanctions legislation regarding Russia. According to new EU comments, Russians traveling to Europe are prohibited from entering private cars with Russian license plates, as well as importing smartphones, cosmetics, jewelry, suitcases and other goods used for personal purposes. All of the above may be considered prohibited imports and confiscated.

What cars does the ban apply to?

In the 13th paragraph of the document entitled “Frequently Asked Questions”, when asked whether Russian citizens traveling to Europe for tourism purposes can temporarily import personal belongings and vehicles listed in Appendix XXI, the European Commission answers with a firm “no”.

Thus, all vehicles, including those with customs code 8703 Art. 3i of Regulation 833/2014 are cars and other vehicles for the transport of less than ten people. They can be confiscated regardless of whether they are used for private or commercial purposes.

It is noted that this applies to a greater extent to cars that have Russian license plates and are registered in Russia. At the same time, the duration of their stay on the territory of the European Union, as well as the customs procedures that were used for import, do not matter.

Lawyers note that the explanations of the European Commission are advisory in nature and each of the 27 EU countries can interpret them in their own way.

There have already been precedents in Germany with the confiscation of cars

In Germany, several Russians have already had cars confiscated that were not imported into the EU for sale and were used for personal purposes. For example, the last such situation occurred with a resident of St. Petersburg, Irina, who went to the World Dog Show in Geneva with four pets.

The woman was returning to Russia via Germany in a personal Mercedes vehicle and was supposed to take a ferry to Helsinki in the city of Tavemünde. However, 70 kilometers from the crossing, the traveler was stopped by a patrol and, after inspecting the car, he demanded to leave her, giving her 10 minutes to get ready.

As a result, a woman with four dogs was left on the road in the forest, and her Mercedes was confiscated

At the same time, in July, the Central Information Office of the Main Directorate of Customs of Germany already reported that cars with Russian license plates could be confiscated from Russians due to sanctions. Russian lawyers called such actions by the German authorities a “crude reading of the sanctions rules.”

Russians were advised not to travel to Europe in private cars

To avoid such situations, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov recommended that Russian tourists planning trips to Europe be more careful when traveling to EU countries in private cars.

The speaker noted that the new clarifications of the European Commission contradict the basic norms of democracy. According to him, such measures should be taken against State Duma deputies and against the government, but not against ordinary citizens.

This decision shows that the fight is not just with officials, but with the Russian people. This fits well with the concept of canceling Russian culture, which some time ago became so popular in the ruling circles of the European Union Dmitry NovikovFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

At the same time, the Russian Embassy in Finland also issued a recommendation to refrain from traveling by car to Europe. The diplomats also referred to the relevant clarifications of the European Commission regarding sanctions against Moscow, which refer to the possible confiscation of vehicles.

Sanctions also apply to smartphones, cosmetics and toilet paper

Appendix XXI to Article 3i lists not only cars, but also other things, for example, mobile phones, laptops, cosmetics, bags, which also cannot be imported by Russians for personal purposes, even temporarily.

This list also includes toilet paper, shampoos, cameras, toothbrushes, precious and semi-precious stones, leather and fur products.

What to do with confiscated items?

If cases of confiscation do occur, lawyers recommend not leaving it just like that and contacting law enforcement agencies, and then going to court.

“There were several cases in Germany [с конфискацией], and the people whose cars were taken away united. Now there will be a full-fledged trial and the court will be obliged to consider the arguments of the Russian people. He may consider the actions of German law enforcement officers to be an excess of the performer, he may consider this to be beyond the limits of the rights and opportunities provided by law,” says lawyer, partner of BGP Litigation Sergei Glandin.

However, according to him, there may be a second option. The court that will consider this case has the right, in accordance with Article 267 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, to pause the case and send a request to the Court of the European Union in order to understand how to act in this situation.

“Here, unfortunately, all other cases will be put on pause, and the confiscated cars will gather dust for a year and a half, while this court will answer whether law enforcers correctly understood what the EU Council wanted on October 8, 2022,” Glandin concluded.