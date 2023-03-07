It didn’t matter that Liverpool scored 7-0 and sealed a historic win over Manchester United in the Premier League. The coach Jürgen Klopp exploded with fury because a fan invaded the Anfield field, bypassing the security of the stadium, and when he went to celebrate with the players he ended up injuring the Scottish winger Andy Robertson.

The Liverpool fan was arrested by security members and until this Monday the fan was heard from again, who is barely 16 years old and, carried away by the ecstasy of seeing his team humiliate an eternal rival, is at risk of never entering the mythical Anfield again.

Punishment of the offending fan

Jürgen Klopp (left) comforts Harvey Elliott. Photo: Daniel Hambury. efe

The club reported in a statement that it will open an investigation into the fan and that it will take very drastic measures.

“Liverpool FC have launched an immediate investigation to identify and ban the individual outfield runner from Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United at Anfield. The offender ran onto the pitch and collided with the Liverpool players, risking injury, as they celebrated the seventh goal in front of the Main Stand.”explained the English club.

“There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behavior. The safety of the players, colleagues and fans is paramount,” Liverpool condemned.

Now, the club “will continue its formal sanctions process and has suspended the account of the alleged offender until the process is complete. If convicted of the crime of trespassing, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums”, Warned Liverpool FC.

“These acts are dangerous, illegal and have serious consequences,” the club remarked, about the punishment that would be greater than the fine and the three-year sanction received by Alejandro Montenegro, a fan who attacked Daniel Cataño in the last Tolima vs. millionaires.

