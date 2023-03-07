The marriage of a couple in Davie, on the outskirts of Miami, United States, ended in tragedy when the owner of the place entered the reception and he pointed a gun at all the guests and ordered them off his property.

This situation has gone viral on social networks and the video was published by Jonathan Campo, the DJ and cousin of the bride, according to the ‘New York Post’. In the video, the angry man can be seen waving his gun and yelling at guests at Cielo Farms in Southwest Ranches.

Campo told ‘WSVN’ that the owner of the place ordered him to turn off the music for fear of noise complaints and then spilled a drink on top of his stereo, even though the volume had been turned down. , and he left.

Then, The man reappeared at the wedding reception armed and with a companion.

“Get out! Get out! Don’t make me… Get out! Get out! Get out!” the man in the yellow T-shirt is heard saying on the recording.

According to complaints filed by Davie Police Department officers, this incident occurred last Thursday, shortly before midnight. The men were identified as Miguel Rodríguez, 58, and Christian Sergio Rafart, 31.

Over the weekend, the men appeared before a Broward County judge. Rodriguez faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Rafart was charged with four misdemeanors, including hitting another person and resisting a police officer.

According to local media, Rodríguez, who appeared before the finance court on Saturday, has been released from jail. But, Rafart is still jailed until this Monday.

