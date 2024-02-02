Several of basketball legend Michael Jordan's shoes were auctioned off for a record sum of eight million dollars (around 7.4 million euros). The six shoes that Jordan wore in six championship finals of the North American basketball league NBA in the 1990s went to a bidder in the auction room in New York on Friday, according to the auction house Sothebys. It is the highest amount ever paid for worn sports shoes.
Extraordinary sneakers have repeatedly made headlines at auctions because they achieved high prices. In October 2021, for example, Sotheby's auctioned off a pair of Jordan sneakers that the ex-Chicago Bulls star wore in his first NBA season in 1984/85 for around $1.5 million. In 2022, a jersey from Jordan, now 60, brought in more than ten million dollars.
