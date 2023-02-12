World War II bomb explodes in England during defusal attempt

The artifact exploded on Friday (10), shortly after the start of a disarmament attempt. | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The Norfolk Police, in England, released on their networks a video of the explosion of a World War II bomb, with 250 kilos and about one meter in length. The artifact exploded on Friday (10), shortly after the start of a disarmament attempt. No one was hurt.

See the video:

The bomb was discovered Tuesday while a contractor was carrying out dredging work on a local river. Faced with the finding, the authorities decided to close the roads and evacuate the neighboring buildings to avoid accidents. The procedure to disarm the bomb was started on Friday, but ended up failing and the object detonated in an unplanned way.

“The device detonated shortly after work for us to start disarming it. The approach was the safest option. However, it always carried the risk of unintentional detonation,” Norfolk Assistant Police Chief Nick Davison told the BBC.