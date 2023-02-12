Judgments | The “ghost nurse” raised her salary for ten months without working a day – The city does not know what happened

The district court of Pohjois Savo convicted the woman of embezzlement. He did not inform the city of Kuopio about the wrongly paid salary.

Kuopio for ten months, the city paid a salary to a nurse who had not started in the employment relationship offered to her.

The woman had been selected to work in, among other things, the service area responsible for the care of the elderly in August 2019. However, before the start of the employment relationship, she had informed the city that she would not accept the job. He did not sign the employment contract, and did not provide the employer with his account number. However, it seems that the employer already had the account number.

The woman had time to pay 21,612 euros gross salary before the mistake was noticed. The woman has admitted that she noticed the mistake right away in August. However, he did not report the mistake to the city, but used the money for his expenses.

The district court of Pohjois Savo convicted the woman of embezzlement in January.

Negligence on the part of the city mitigated the sentence. At the time of the event, worked as the personnel and administration manager of the city of Kuopio Kaija Kähkönen says it was a human error on the city’s part.

“In the summer, there were changes of supervisors and many substitutes. Because of that, the matter somehow went unnoticed.”

The city’s current HR director Terttu the Swede indicates that the service period has been notified in advance to the salary system. The system also contains an employment contract made for a person, which, however, has not been signed.

The convict has said that he informed the city employee by phone that he will not accept the job. However, it is unclear who the employee was.

“This detail is still under investigation”, the lawyer of the city of Kuopio Vesa Toivonen says.

It may be that the superiors have received the information, but it has not been forwarded to the salary payment. It is also possible that the absence of a new employee has gone completely unnoticed.

“At the moment, we and other cities also have a shortage of nurses in care services, so it is quite humane that such a single thing is ignored in the midst of all the rush,” says Ruotsalainen.

According to him, the case is unfortunate for both the employee and the city of Kuopio.

District court obliged the convict to return the wrongly paid salary to the city. In addition, he was sentenced to a fine.

According to the law, the convicted person would have been obliged to inform the city about the matter. However, the act was not considered gross because of the city’s negligent procedure and the convict’s difficult living situation.

The verdict is final.