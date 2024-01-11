For three months, Tom Boerman could cry about his hacked Instagram account, on which he reported every day about his journey around the world on foot. The 25,000 followers helped him find places to sleep and donated money to make his dream come true, but the hackers were relentless. He started again two weeks ago, disillusioned, and quickly had a few thousand new followers, but after a call from Bas Smit his account completely blew up.

