You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Los Angeles police proposed change regarding immigrant officers
Los Angeles police propose change regarding immigrant officers
If advanced, the initiative would eliminate restrictions on the carrying of weapons
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
He Los Angeles Police Department launched an initiative what made people talk in the last few hours. If applicable, would eliminate federal restrictions against immigrants serving as police officers in California city. Currently, they can carry a service weapon during their duty hours, but are prohibited from carrying it outside of work.
In 2023 and in the midst of the search not to lose police officers, California approved that beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program can enroll and be part of the security forces. Specifically, this change in legislation enabled immigrants who do not have citizenship or residency but do have authorization to work to carry out this work.
The modification in state law meant a big change, but it has certain limitations because it conflicts with federal regulations. Given the legislation that exists at the national level, These officers can carry weapons during their duty hours, but not outside of their work..
Will immigrant police officers be able to carry weapons? The Los Angeles initiative
As stated Telemundo, The Los Angeles Police proposal is that DACA beneficiaries who are part of the force no longer have this restriction. That is to say, if this progresses, immigrants who are part of the police force would not have the obligation to return the weapon at the end of their shift, but rather they would be authorized to carry it outside of their work hours, as is the case with police officers who are American citizens.
Since this touches on two topics that usually generate controversy, such as the immigration issue and everything related to police officers, the topic did not go unnoticed at all. In the midst of the controversy, it will be a matter of seeing if the idea finally gets the necessary support to move forward.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#controversial #measure #California #city #immigrant #police #officers
Leave a Reply