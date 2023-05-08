Genoa – From this morning, and until Sunday 14 May, the flag of the Italian Red Cross will fly on the facade of Palazzo Tursi on the occasion of World Red Cross Day and Crescent Moon which is celebrated today, May 8, the anniversary of the birth of its founder Henry Dunant.

The banner was delivered this morning to the Councilor for Security and Civil Protection Sergio Gambino by the president of the Genoa committee Federica Bonelli and by Cristina Lamberti representing all the volunteers who number over 150,000 in Italy and exceed 98 million worldwide.

The emblem of the Red Cross flies over the town hall of Genoa next to the flag of San Giorgio, the Tricolore and that of Europe. In the evening, the fountain in Piazza De Ferrari will be illuminated in red.

“Today we celebrate a special day that honors an organization whose global commitment alongside people in difficulty is essential in many areas – declares the councilor for Security and Civil Protection Sergio Gambino – The Municipality of Genoa is deeply grateful to the Red Cross for their availability and the precious support provided whenever needed. We thank the women and men who dedicate their time to others showing humanitycourage and professionalism because theirs is a tangible daily example of how important volunteering is in our lives”.

A detail of the Red Cross flag

“Once again this year, thanks to an agreement with Anci, we have been given the opportunity to display our flag at Palazzo Tursi – comments Federica Bonelli, president of the Genoa committee of the Italian Red Cross – We thank the Municipality of Genoa for its usual availability and for the constant presence in a collaboration that also sees us involved with the Civil Protection to which we give support during demonstrations, major events and in the emergency field.We operate in various social fields both for assistance to homeless people and in area for minors having in charge a structure that welcomes mothers and children who are victims of violence”.

The commander of the North West Mobilization Center also attended the ceremony Emanuele Mattiello with Marco Lupihead of general affairs of the military corps of the CRI, Pink Fabricatordeputy inspector of volunteer nurses of the Genoa Committee of the Red Cross, and the volunteer Arthur Vrenna.