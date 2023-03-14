Valentino Libaak and Leonardo Roman Augsburger. Or if you prefer, Tino and Leo: 35 years old together, they were the ones who took the stage in the stage of the World Padel Tour in La Rioja, before bowing down to the “monsters” Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia in the final. On the very fast field of the “Superdomo”, the two platinum-plated teenagers – also favored by a not impossible draw – wrote a page in the history of padel: it had never happened before that two boys who entered the main draw thanks to a wild card reached the final in a WPT tournament. But they melted at the finish line, in the presence of opponents from another planet. Eliminated in the semifinals the other pair of “Pibes” formed by Di Nenno and Stupaczuk, it was therefore up to Libaak and Augsburger to exalt the home crowd, in an edition of the tournament that did not see Galan and Lebron at the start (due to an injury of the latter), the duo who dominated last season but who did not start 2023 well. In the final match, however, there was no match: 6-1 6-0 in an instant, the level too much higher of Coello-Tapia, less foul than the two boys and more ready for appointments of this type. In short, after Abu Dhabi, the encore has arrived for the “pareja” formed by the Spanish giant and the “Mozart” of Catamarca: at the moment they are the men to beat.