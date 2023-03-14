Nothing to do for Martina Trevisan, eliminated in the third round of the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells. The Italian number one, seeded number 23, was eliminated by the Czech Karolina Muchova after a battle that lasted three sets (6-4 3-6 6-4 ) and 2 hours and 42 minutes. There is some regret for Tuscany, useless to hide it, especially for those two unused break points at 2-1 in her favor in the third set, when she was traveling with the wind at her back after winning the second set well and her opponent conceded more that something, with free mistakes upon free mistakes. Not taking advantage of those opportunities changed the match and directed the match towards the Czech, good at not giving up and, in turn, grabbing the decisive break at 4-4, which led her to serve for the set.

Apart from the progress of the match, one cannot help but notice the progress made by Trevisan, after months of almost confusion mainly due to physical problems, which now seem to have been overcome. The after semifinal of Roland Garros for the 29-year-old left-handed wasn’t easy but now the road taken seems to be the right one, especially in view of the clay season, where Martina dreams of being able to repeat the incredible 2022, when she first won in Rabat and then made, as mentioned, sparks on the red of Paris. In certain moments of the match, Trevisan seemed like a wall, very skilled in recoveries and not easy to overcome. From this he must build in 2023 which can give joy, to her and to women’s blue tennis, which loses the last representative in California with her. In the other matches concluded so far, easy success of the reigning Wimbledon champion, the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, on the former Indian Well champion Paula Badosa, of Garcia on Fernandez and of Cirstea on Pera.