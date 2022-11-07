Cases of malaria in Mexico they have presented a decrease of 69.8 percent in the last 30 years, indicated the Ministry of Health. This decrease has been due to the technical capacity and application of rapid tests.

According to the data released by the federal agency, it went from 803 cases in 2018 to 242 in 2021, according to data from the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece) of the Ministry of Health.

The most common endemic species in the country is Plasmodium vivax, which does not generate complications and produces mild symptoms; however, if the infection is not treated in time it can cause anemia.

There is also the species Plasmodium falciparum causing serious illness; Although since the end of the 90s in our country there have been no autochthonous cases, the risk persists because there may be imported cases, pointed out the INSP researcher, Lilia González Cerón.

The specialist warned that it is essential that patients recovering from P. vivax infection be attentive to the malaria symptoms, since they can suffer a relapse, because there is a possibility that parasites remain in the liver; therefore, it is possible that the disease could be reactivated and cause a new outbreak in the region.

At the cutoff of epidemiological week number 40 of 2022, there is a cumulative 118 confirmed autochthonous cases, distributed in the states of Chiapas (67.8 percent), Campeche (22.9 percent), Chihuahua (6.8 percent), Tabasco (1.7 percent) and Sinaloa (0.8 percent).

What is malaria?

Malaria is a disease caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium and is transmitted through the bite of mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles. In Mexico there are two species of vectors involved in the transmission of the disease: Anopheles albimanus and Anopheles pseudopunctipennis.

The first symptoms are fever, headache, and chills; They appear between 10 and 14 days after infection, so it is essential to seek immediate medical attention or go to your local health services.

The diagnosis consists of taking a blood sample by puncturing a finger of the person with symptoms, to detect the existence of parasites within the erythrocytes of the blood. This test, as well as the treatment, are free.

This November 6, World Malaria Day in the Americasis an opportunity to highlight the progress made in controlling the disease and endorse the commitment to continue the programs that help eliminate it.

At the same time, conduct research to evaluate the measures and strategies used and incorporate available technologies and methodologies to optimize attack activities and to document progress.