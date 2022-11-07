In a great match, Rune beat one of the best tennis players of all time. The 19-year-old Dane took advantage of the Serbian’s mistakes to make his way into the top ten on the planet.

In the first set there would be no surprise with Novak Djokovic handling the first few minutes of the game at will against a Dane who seemed not to be on the Paris court.

It was the intended script. ‘Nole’, six times champion of this contest, against a player who had never gone so far in a Masters 1,000. Rune gave up an early break with a double fault for the Balkan to win the first set 6-3.

Until this Sunday, Djokovic had always emerged triumphant in a final in this type of tournament after winning the first set.

However, in the second set and together with an audience that recognized the Nordic’s work, Holger Rune would begin to come back and make Novak uncomfortable. A break At the beginning of this round, it gave him confidence to end up winning the set 6-3 and force the third episode.

The Danish tennis player, Holger Rune (right), celebrates his title at the Masters 1,000 in Paris, together with the runner-up, the Serbian Novak Djokovic (left). Paris, France, November 6, 2022. © Christophe Archambault / AFP

Rune’s resilience against a Djokovic with discomfort

In the third and final set, physical problems would appear for Novak, who would call his physical therapist in the middle of the game. For his part, the Dane more concentrated than ever, overcame a 1-3 adverse.

It was a final in which no one was willing to give up. Djokovic enjoyed six break points to try to force the tie break, but the Dane knew how to keep his serve and respond to the attacks of the multiple number one in the world. Finally, Holger Rune would keep the most representative victory of his short career, by beating Novak Djokovic the last set 7-5.

A title with an unprecedented record in tennis

The new champion reached this final defeating Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz (for retirement) and Félix Auger-Aliassime, claiming the title of being the first tennis player to defeat five of the top ten in the world, in the same tournament.

He is also the first tennis player from Denmark to win this title. Additional prize is also his entry into the top 10 of the ATP ranking from this Monday. This also means that he will be the first substitute in the finals of the men’s circuit that open on November 13 in Turin. “If they told me four weeks ago that it would be top 10, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Rune said.

On the other hand, Djokovic also had praise for his rival. “I’m not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand, I’m happy for you because I like your personality.”