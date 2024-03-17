There is tension in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the unexpected elimination in the Paulista Tournament at the hands of a second division club and due to a decision by the coach Thiago Carpini about the Colombian James Rodriguez.

The tricolor team said goodbye to the championship this Sunday after losing in the penalty shootout 4-5 against the Novorizontine of the rise in Brazil. Madness broke out in the stands of the stadium Morumbi while the game was 1-1 in the 90 minutes of play.

Thiago CarpiniDT of Sao Paulo, He was one of the main protagonists of the match after being insulted by his own fans, who called him “donkey” and “stupid”, while the match was taking place.

According to the newspaper Esporte Balloon, The young coach was insulted for not sending James Rodriguezwho was not among the starters, and entered with 10 minutes left in the match.

The 32-year-old Colombian midfielder could do little to tip the balance in favor of the São Paulo team and against a team that defended tooth and nail the 1-1 draw that allowed them to extend the definition from penalties.

The controversy added another chapter because the Cucuteño decided not to execute one of the shots from the 11 steps, instead he charged Michel Araujowho missed his shot.

At a press conference, Thiago Carpini was consulted about the decision not to put James Rodriguez to kick the penalty, taking advantage of his extensive experience, and stated that he did not feel confident.

“Regarding penalties, we have a report of what we worked on during the week with the percentage of each one, but on the day we also listen to the feedback of the player, whether he is safe or not, and we have to take that into account. Also, whether the footballer is comfortable or not. (James did not ask not to hit). But others did speak out before to charge for a throw, we hope that the athletes spoke out and we continue like this,” explained the coach.

Regarding James' late entry he said: “I didn't want to take away depth with Ferreira's departure. Erick would continue to provide that depth, with lightness. I would have liked to make the changes in the second half a little earlier, but I only had two more changes and the “I had to postpone. Then I wanted more attack, with Michel playing on the wing. We finished the game with an offensive and capable team.”

Finally, Thiago Carpini He referred to the insults that came from the stands and explained that these are moments of the game and the fans, but he asked for patience.

“We understand the frustration of the fans, which is the same as ours and that of everyone in the locker room. It is only the beginning of the work. We have already had ups and downs for two months. The elimination is tough, the fans did their part, but “We didn't achieve the objective, which was the objective of all of us. The important decisions are just beginning. Apart from what happened today, I don't think we have a negative balance,” concluded the Brazilian coach.

