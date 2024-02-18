Gaza (Union)

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, is no longer able to provide services.​​​​​​

In a post on the “X” platform yesterday, Ghebreyesus stated that “the organization’s team was not allowed to enter the hospital on Friday and Saturday to assess the patients’ conditions and critical medical needs, despite its arrival to the hospital campus to deliver fuel in cooperation with partners.” He added, “Nasser Hospital is no longer able to provide services after the storming and siege that has continued for a week.”

He pointed out that “there are still about 200 patients in the hospital, and at least 20 patients need urgent referral to other hospitals to receive health care.”

Ghebreyesus stressed that patients will pay with their lives for any delay in referral, and stressed the need to facilitate access to patients and the hospital.