Gaza (Union)

Warnings of thirst and famine crises escalated in Gaza, after dozens of wells and water tanks were destroyed in various areas of the Strip.

Yesterday, the Gaza Municipality announced that the Israeli army had completely and partially destroyed about 40 water wells and 9 water tanks of different sizes, as well as 42,000 linear meters of water networks of various diameters, since the start of the war on October 7th.

The Gaza Municipality said in a statement, “The destroyed wells included local wells and central wells, including Al-Safa wells in the northeast of the city, which supply the city with about 20% of its daily needs, in addition to wells in various areas of the city.”

It indicated that about 42,000 linear meters of water networks of different diameters were destroyed in various areas of the city, as well as 480 prisons of different sizes in the areas where the Israeli army penetrated, in addition to the destruction of the infrastructure and various civilian facilities there.

According to the statement, “The cutting off of water sources and the depletion of the fuel needed to operate the wells caused a crisis and a great state of thirst in the city. Among these sources is the (Ma Krut) line, which supplies the city with about 25% of its water needs from within, as well as the wells that were destroyed, the percentage of which amounts to about 60% of the total number of wells that were operating in the city before the start of the war, which numbered about 80 wells before the start of the war, in addition to the destruction and damage to the desalination plant in the north of the city, which supplies the city with about 10% of its daily needs.

In this context, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned yesterday of the consequences of ignoring the catastrophic conditions that civilians are experiencing throughout the Gaza Strip, especially “the famine that is rapidly spreading among them in the northern Gaza Strip.”

The Ministry warned in a statement of “the tragic living conditions of more than 1.5 million Palestinians in Rafah, in light of the prevention of aid access, and the complete absence of any international relief mechanisms in the Strip to secure the population’s basic humanitarian needs.”