Next Friday, December 30, it will be three weeks since the Netherlands national team was eliminated on penalties in the quarterfinals of the World Cup Qatar 2022. And for the first time one of the most important players of the Dutch team declared himself about what that disappointment meant.

The captain of the Netherlands, Virgil Van Dijk, shared for the first time how he experienced the defeat against the Argentine National Team. The defender was the first to take his penalty in the shootout, but the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinezhe shone with a great save so that the Albiceleste took the advantage thanks to Lionel Messi.

“I couldn’t sleep for two days after that game. You’re so close, even after trailing 2-0. Unfortunately, you miss an important shot,” the player shared. Liverpool this Wednesday in an interview broadcast by Viaplay.

“It hurts a lot, I had a very hard afternoon and night. I disconnected from football for a while and took the opportunity to be with the family. It’s the most important thing in life,” added Van Dijk, who reiterated that it was unfortunate that after the draw , the team led by louis van gaal.

On the other hand, the defender has already returned to activity in the Premier League with the Liverpoolwhich prevailed 3-1 over astonville, club of ‘Dibu’ Martínez. However, the Argentine goalkeeper has not yet reported to his team, so Van Dijk did not have his reunion despite the fact that he scored the second goal for the Reds.

“It was time to score again. It was important to return in this way,” said the central defender of the team led by jurgen klopp. With the victory against Aston Villa, Liverpool placed sixth in the English tournament table, with four points less than the Manchester Utd.