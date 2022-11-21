The inauguration of the World Cup Qatar 2022 It was one of the most anticipated by viewers internationally. Millions of people tuned in to the respective channels to see how this event started and were shocked to hear “waka waka”.

Shakira was one of the most famous artists for the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but the singer rejected the offer of the FIFA World Cup due to the wave of criticism. As is known, Qatar is against various human rights and users did not forgive these rules.

“Waka Waka” rumbled at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Despite the demotivation of Shakira’s rejection at this ceremony, users enjoyed the symbolic theme that captivated fans of the World Cups in 2010. “Waka Waka” was chanted by the attendees, despite the fact that Shakira was not present at the ceremony. the event.

Why did Shakira refuse to sing at the World Cup?

Despite the fact that Shakira’s participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup was confirmed some time ago, “El programa de Ana Rosa” announced that the singer withdrew from the proposal due to multiple criticisms of the violation of human rights that was part of the customs of the host country of the sporting event.

“They have confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they have not confirmed to me if she has any role throughout the World Cup,” revealed the host Ana Rosa Quintana.

Shakira’s participation in Qatar 2022 was in doubt and everything seems to indicate that her rejection is official. Photo: composition / The Republic

What requirements does Shakira ask for a nanny to take care of her children?

Regarding the move that Shakira will make with her two children to an exclusive location in Miami, the artist wants her heirs to be able to quickly adapt to what will be their new home. Therefore, since she knows that her schedule is too busy to be with them at all times, the singer is looking for a babysitter.

One of the most important requirements that Gerard Piqué’s ex-partner asks for his new worker is that she not have any contact with the press.