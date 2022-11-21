A 22-year-old man identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich is being held as the alleged perpetrator of a shooting at an LGTB club in Colorado Springs, in the center of the United States, in which at least 5 people have died.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrián Vásquez explained at a press conference that there are also 18 injured, some of them in critical condition, so the number of deaths could increase.

The event occurred in a place for adults called Club Q, which hosts, among other activities, cross-dressing shows, and is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

As explained by the police, an alert call was received at around 11:56 local time (06:56 GMT) and a few minutes later several patrols went to the place.

The suspect, who was reduced by some of those present in the club, he was arrested and later taken into custody.

As explained by Vásquez, the assailant entered the club and immediately began shooting at the attendees. “While the suspect was inside the club, at least two heroic people confronted him, fought him and were able to stop him from going on with the killing,” he added.

The injured were transported in private vehicles to various hospitals.

At least two firearms have been found at the scene. Aldrich used a long rifle during this shooting and Police are investigating whether other people helped the suspect.

Through the social network Facebook, Club Q declared itself “devastated by this senseless attack” on the community.

