Turkey.- Recep Tayyip ErdoganPresident of Turkey has revealed that to his consideration the lack of minutes of Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar goes beyond a technical decision and believes that it was more like a “political veto“For supporting the Palestinian cause.

In a recent conference that he had before young Turks, the president announced this position in which he expressed that Cristiano Ronaldo was despised during the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that it is not due to his irregularity that is known to have suffered in recent months, but rather for more complicated issues.

“Unfortunately, they imposed a political veto on her, she is someone who defends the Palestinian cause“, he told Anadolu agency. And he is more than convinced that it was a very doubtful situation, thinking that having his best player on the bench and only giving him 30 minutes was a clear sign that he had been sanctioned.

“Sending a footballer like Ronaldo to the field when there were only 30 minutes to go in the game ruined his psychology and took away his energy,” the president said. With this, the lack of minutes for CR7 adds another possible cause and not only due to a strategy on the part of Fernando Santos, who for a few days has ceased to be the coach of the Portugal national team.

As of today Cristiano Ronaldo remains resting at home after the elimination from Qatar 2022, at the moment he does not have a team and continues to search for it, it is expected that before the end of the year new details about his possible new destination.