The departure of Guillermo Ochoa has generated different movements within America, starting with the natural within his position. The club saw his renewal as imminent, for which reason they were not prepared for his departure, the signing of Luis Malagón was a movement thinking that the former Necaxa would be Francisco’s substitute and in this way give way to Óscar Jiménez, but, the final decision of the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team has moved all the pieces of the puzzle.
In addition to the natural changes within the goal, Guillermo has left the team captain’s badge vacant and on the table, which he carried on his shoulder for several years. That being the case, Fernando Ortiz must choose one of his trusted men to take on this condition within the club and the fans have already expressed themselves in this regard and have a clear favorite for this task, the Spanish, Álvaro Fidalgo.
According to a survey carried out by the portal ‘Águilas Monumental’, América fans see Fidalgo as the perfect man to be the club’s new captain. The Spaniard is an untouchable starter for Ortiz, he has also been in the cñub for several years and has made a name for himself both within the Coapa nest eagles and in the MX League, factors that could give him such merit. The second in the vote for the new captain of the club has been Henry Martin, who comes from being the best scorer for the team the previous semester.
