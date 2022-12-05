Ronald Araujodefense of the Uruguayan national team and of the Barcelonaexpressed his sadness “for not being able to help” his “colleagues” and his “country on the field”, although he remarked that he “was very close” to do so, after working “as hard as he could” in his process of recovery from “day one” of the right adductor thigh injury suffered in the past September 23 in a friendly versus Iran.

“The World Cup dream is over. Sad for not being able to help my teammates and my country on the field. I put in more than I could from day one of the injury to be there and help. It was very close, but it was not achieved. Thank you and sorry to all our Uruguayan people. We will return and we will give you many joys. With faith that there is always revenge”, the footballer published on social networks three days after the removal of Uruguay.

Ronald Araujowho already traveled to Barcelona to join his club, he entered the squad of 26 players from Diego Alonso and followed a recovery process aimed at playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, predictably based on the qualifying rounds that his team has not reached, among the controversy in this regard that the Barcelona and the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF).

From the Barcelona club it was maintained that Ronald Araujooperated on September 28 for the aforementioned ailment, was not going to play the tournament and it was requested that the recovery process be stopped, while since Uruguay They assured that, if he was fit, he could play a match in the competition in Qatar.