Mexico City.- The Argentine National Team celebrated its three-time world championship in Qatar 2022 by making a monumental comeback in terms of its journey through the first competition in the Middle East after suffering a setback in its debut and going undefeated until winning the final against France in Lusail .

Lionel Scaloni’s team, represented by Lionel Messi, on the field of play, returned to the approach from matchday 2 when they faced the Mexican National Team in the aforementioned venue, where the controversy arose hours later after a video from the dressing room of the Albiceleste.

In it, the players can be seen celebrating the 2-0 victory against Tricolor. Lio Messi is sitting on the bench and it can be seen that he ‘kicks’ the Mexico shirt, which it was learned some time later that it belonged to Andrés Guardado, who approached ‘La Pulga’ at the end of the game in the traditional change of shirts .

It should be noted that the two figures did not give each other their shirts on the pitch, but headed for the tunnel where the home and visitor booths are located. The documentary ‘Written to the Stars’ shows exactly when Lionel Messi removes his ‘jersey’ to give it to the ‘little prince’ before giving himself the final hug.

The sporting gesture was going perfectly until the filming went viral on social networks and ended up causing an uproar, as several Mexicans launched themselves against the world champion, mainly the boxer from Guadalajara, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, who threatened him in a ‘ Tweet’.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag? Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico. I’m not talking about the country (Argentina) he spoke about Messi because of his mother… what did he do? Ask God to don’t find it for me”, attacked the boxer.

There was immediately a madness on the internet that different figures from Argentina criticized the King of 168 pounds, who later apologized to Lio Messi, who did not manifest himself on the networks by assuring that he did not disrespect Mexico and this issue it was a misunderstanding.