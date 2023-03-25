Players hoping to join the beta open from devil 4 This weekend they should prepare for “unprecedented” wait times, as the developers test the infrastructure online. The official Twitter account of Devil reiterated Blizzard’s comments from last week that a beta it’s about testing functionality rather than just letting people play the game first.

“As we prepare to open the gates to Sanctuary, we would like to remind our players that the beta open from devil 4 it is a test to ensure a smooth launch. We expect a traffic and unprecedented wait times as a result. We are thankful for your patience and understanding.”

Other Blizzard employees also warned players about long wait times. “Best to set some expectations early, but any issues this weekend are better found now than at launch,” the CEO tweeted. DevilRod Ferguson.

“Please be patient with us as we expect many players to join in helping us test our game and infrastructure.” In an accompanying forum post, community manager PezRadar explained that “while we know it can be frustrating, we need queues to properly test our services, and we’re designing to make sure we have them.” [las colas] sometimes”.

He also warned players that there will be brief periods where the game will go completely offline while the team implements infrastructure fixes and performs maintenance. Queue wait times will likely be worst soon after the start of the beta open on Friday and “during peak regional windows.”

These comments follow the beta from last weekend, where participants already experienced long wait times to access the game and encountered various error messages. One positive for some players is that the beta This weekend’s event is invitation-free and will be open to everyone from March 24-27.

devil 4 is scheduled for release on June 6 on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and X|S Seriesand pc.

Via: IGN