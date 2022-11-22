PT president defended the permanent nature of the ceiling-hole PEC, as “it cannot have momentary solutions” to hunger

the federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmancoordinator of the transitional government and president of the PT, said this Monday (21.Nov.2022) that the permanence of Bolsa Família outside the spending cap “it will depend on the question of the National Congress”🇧🇷

At the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), seat of the transitional government, the congresswoman defended that the gap remains without a deadline and assessed that the government “there can be no momentary solutions” to combat poverty and hunger in Brazil.

The hole in the budget cap permanently from 2023 is constantly defended by the president-elect’s transition team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

On Wednesday (Nov 16), the draft of the PEC (Project Amendment to the Constitution) roof-hole was introduced by the vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and suggested a gap of up to R$ 198 billion🇧🇷

The high cost would be to pay BRL 600 in aid, in addition to the additional BRL 150 for beneficiary families with children up to 6 years old.

Read more about the ceiling-hole PEC:

