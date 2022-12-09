In recent days, Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the center of discussion in the World Cup Qatar 2022 and not precisely for sports. After starting as a substitute against Switzerland, it was speculated that the striker had decided to leave the concentration of the Portugal national team.

The technician Fernando Santos and the Portuguese Football Federation have denied the version, but the international press is still the object of criticism and accusations on social networks. In this context, his former teammate at Real Madrid, Mesut OzilHe came to his defense.

The midfielder questioned the negative discourse that the press maintains about the Portuguese attacker, and considered that the only thing they are looking for is to obtain clicks at the expense of the career of CR7. “I really don’t understand where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from.”

Özil coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. Photo: EFE

“The media is just trying to get clicks, and the pundits who no longer have a career just want to get attention with their big name and try to make it look bad,” added the player from Istanbul Basaksehir. He added that it should be taken into account that Ronaldo is no longer the young footballer he was a few years ago.

“He will soon be 38 years old, so what is the surprise that he no longer scores 50 goals by season? All soccer fans should be happy to have seen him play world-class soccer for 20 years,” Özil said in a message he shared on his social media.

“I don’t think anyone from the new generation can match his numbers again. He will always be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect for one of the best athletes in the history of the sport,” the German concluded in defense of his former teammate in the real Madridwho even before the World Cup began Qatar 2022 He was already criticized for his dynamics in the dressing room.