Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Organization and Legacy of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAcalled it “successful and wonderful”.

In addition, Hassan Al Tawadi pointed out in the mixed zone of the Lusail Stadium that the tournament “on the field was magnificent and outside the reaction of all the fans it was a truly great world cultural festival”.

He considered that the final between Argentina and France It was the best”. “(Was) six goals, penalties, 2-0 in the first half, in the second half at the end they score two goals. I don’t think there is a better final than this,” he said.

Besides, Hassan Al Tawadi maintained that the Qatar World Cup 2022 leaves a legacy in the sense that it has been shown that the country has a “passion for soccer” and that “the entire Arab world has come because they felt that the World Cup is their own world“And that’s why they’re all celebrating together.