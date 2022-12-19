Argentina won its third title after 1978 and 1986 with an amazing scenario, after the two teams tied 3-3 in the regular and extra time, before ending it in their favor with a penalty shootout 4-2.

Brazil, along with Argentina, were the main favorites to win the World Cup, but Selecao was bid farewell in the quarter-finals against Croatia on penalties.

In turn, Brazilian Ronaldo, who led his country with his eight goals to its fifth and final (record) title in the 2002 World Cup, congratulated Messi also on Instagram, despite the rivalry between the two countries located in South America.

“This player plays football that surpasses any rivalry, even the history of Brazil and Argentina,” Ronaldo wrote. “I saw many Brazilians – and people all over the world – cheering on Messi in this fiery final.”

And he continued, “It is a farewell at the summit for this genius who is more than a World Cup winner, but rather marked an entire era. I imagine my friend Diego (Maradona) celebrating in heaven. Here we, millions of all nationalities, stand in applause for you. Congratulations Messi.”

As for Brazilian Romário, winner of the 1994 World Cup, he wrote, “This match was a tribute to football, to sport. It is impossible not to be affected by this final…it was historic.”

He continued, “Argentina were better on the field, and today Messi won the title he was missing, as a world champion for his country.”

And he added, “I am sure that my friend Maradona is happy with this victory, as well as his people. Congratulations to Argentina.”