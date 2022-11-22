Daniel Carvajalimproved from a a coldY Hugo Guillamónsurpassed his knee ailmentwere the news of the last training session of the Spanish selection on the Qatar Universitywhere its technical director, Luis Enrique drew the latest conclusions to shape the starting team that will present in the debut against Costa Rica in the World Cup Qatar 2022 of the FIFA.

Despite training with the group for the first day, Hugo Guillamón He is the only player who is ruled out for the debut of Spain in Doha. Luis Enrique have to decide if alvaro morata Y Daniel Carvajalwho suffered from colds that affected them in the last two days, are in a position to start.

For the moment, both players exercised normally in the 20 minute workout open at the ‘headquarters’ of the Spanish team in the Qatar Universityin an evening session in which Luis Enrique slowed down.

For an hour, with the group for the first time with the 26 summoned since the concentration began nine days ago in the Soccer City of La Rozas, in Madrid, Luis Enrique He led a training session that was the last for his players to show that they deserve to be part of the eleven.