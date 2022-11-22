The head of Sevastopol, Razvozhaev, said that the target of the drone attack was the Balaklava TPP

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegramchannel named the Balaklava thermal power plant (TPP) as the target of the drone attack.

According to him, two drones were shot down while trying to get closer. The head of the city added that the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), presumably, intended to coincide with the event seven years ago, when a power line in the Kherson region was blown up, as a result of which electricity was cut off in Crimea.

Razvozhaev also said that attacks by three drones were repelled over the waters of Sevastopol.

Emergency services do not record any fires or damage to civilian infrastructure, and there are no casualties either. Now the city is quiet. But all forces and services are on alert Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

Earlier, the governor said that Sevastopol was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems worked, two UAVs were shot down.

Before that, there were reports on the network about the possible operation of air defense systems near Evpatoria and in Sevastopol. Eyewitnesses published footage of what happened and reported loud sounds on the peninsula.

This is not the first incident in Sevastopol. On October 29, Ukraine attacked the city with drones. The ships of the Black Sea Fleet repelled the attack, no one was hurt.

After that, Russia accused the UK of being involved in what happened, the evidence was presented to all interested parties, including the British ambassador and military attaché.

Related materials:

The movement of maritime transport was stopped after the attack of drones

The movement of maritime passenger transport in Sevastopol was stopped after a drone attack, the city government said in a statement. Telegram-channel.

At the final stops, buses were launched to travel along compensatory routes. An hour later, the authorities announced that traffic had been restored, boats and the ferry began to depart on schedule.

See also EU leaders seek progress to ban Russian oil Related materials:

High level of terrorist threat extended in Crimea

Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov extended the yellow level of terrorist threat in a number of areas of the peninsula until December 7, he announced this in his Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, we are talking about Dzhankoysky, Krasnoperekopsky and Leninsky districts, as well as the urban districts of Armyansk, Dzhankoy, Kerch, Krasnoperekopsk.

The situation in the region is fully controlled by the republican and municipal authorities. The security of the Republic of Crimea, its residents and guests is fully ensured by security forces and law enforcement agencies Sergei Aksenov Governor of Crimea

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions, including Crimea. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and the introduction of an increased level of security at energy facilities.