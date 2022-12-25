Buenos Aires, Argentina.- Seven days have passed when the ‘Scaloneta’ celebrated the Qatar 2022 world championship after beating the French National Team 4-2 in a penalty shootout (3-3 in overtime) to raise their third conquest after Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986.

The Argentine National Team, led by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi, became the second to be proclaimed champion after losing the first game of a World Cup, Spain the first in South Africa 2010 after losing against Switzerland ( 0-1) in his debut.

The team of the former player, Lionel Scaloni, arrived in the Middle East as one of the favorites to lift this distinction. Perhaps the defeat against Saudi Arabia became a stumbling block, but it helped the Argentines to know what that tournament was, which they had qualified as the second of Conmebol and undefeated with 36 games without losing.

Argentina rose to en route to victory by way of victories against Mexico (2-0), Poland (2-0), Australia (2-1) and Croatia (3-0) for a classification after the penalty shootout against Countries Bajos in the Quarterfinals, to face France at the Lusail Stadium, a fief that they baptized as “Monumental”.

In each game the South American fans packed the “great temple” and in the final against France exactly the same thing happened to begin with the massive celebration that moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina for lowering the third star of the world championship.

Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María scored for the Argentine cause, but Kylian Mbappé tried to avoid his victory with a treble in 120 minutes. The champion was defined from the eleven steps to see how “D10S” showed to heaven the only title that was missing from his record.

On Tuesday morning, the Albiceleste entourage arrived in Argentina to begin the festivities for the three-time championship. The footballers were on the bus but they followed the celebration in helicopters because there was no way to pass by land.