About twenty police divers are today in a canal in Berlin looking for some of the jewels that were captured in 2019 during a burglary at a museum in Dresden. The immediate area has been cordoned off and the operation will take some time, the police said in a statement.

A week ago, the German authorities announced that they had seized a large part of the original loot in Berlin. It concerned 31 objects that had been recovered. The stolen jewelry contained more than 4,300 diamonds and other precious stones, together worth more than 113 million euros. The stolen pieces were “unique and irreplaceable treasures of exceptional cultural and historical importance.”

Just a few minutes

On November 25, 2019, burglars broke into the treasure room of the museum in the Residenzschloss castle in the Saxon capital early in the morning, where they collected their spectacular loot in just eight minutes. They smashed showcases with the jewels and diamonds with an axe. They had disabled the burglar alarm by means of arson and they had sawed through and replaced the grille in front of a window of the museum a few days earlier.

The thieves made off with crown jewels belonging to Augustus II the Strong, aka the ‘Sun King of Saxony’. It concerns jewelery from the 18th century, ranging from diamond and brilliant brooches and epaulettes to a necklace with Saxon pearls and a sable set with 770 diamonds. Together they took 21 objects. They set fire to their getaway car and left them in a parking garage.

Fear that treasure would never be found

Prosecutors had offered 500,000 euros for the tip that would lead to the jewelry treasure. Experts previously feared that the treasure would never be found again because they considered it likely that the stolen gems would be processed for resale.

Since the beginning of this year, a trial has been underway in Dresden against six suspects for theft and arson. The defendants, who were arrested in Berlin in November 2020 after months of video footage and DNA analysis, belong to a crime gang of Lebanese origin, the Remmo clan, which is very active in Germany.

Police officers leave Residenzschloss Castle. ©AFP



One of the pieces stolen from the Royal Palace that houses the historic Grüne Gewölbe (Green Vault). ©AFP



The Grüne Gewölbe (Green Vault) houses one of the oldest and best-preserved treasure collections in Europe. The treasure was created between 1723 and 1730 by August II the Strong, Elector of Saxony. He tried to surpass the Sun King Louis XIV with his impressive collection of jewels. ©AFP

