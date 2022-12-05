Kylian Mbappé plays Poland frantically: ‘And this wasn’t even his best game’

France has dealt with Poland in the eighth final of the World Cup in Qatar. The French were 3-1 too strong due to goals from Olivier Giroud, who is now France’s all-time top scorer, and Kylian Mbappé, who scored two very nice goals. France will play the quarterfinals on Saturday evening against England or Senegal, who will play later tonight.