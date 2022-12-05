Intimacy of the president-elect with some collaborators indicates who will have influence in the government from 2023

the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) watched the match of the Brazilian team against the South Koreans accompanied by collaborators of his future government at the Meliá hotel, in the center of Brasília. Among them, his wife, Janja, the former Minister of Education Fernando Haddad (PT), the technical coordinator of the transition Aloizo Mercadante and the senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA).

The president-elect’s intimacy with some names indicates who will have influence in the government from 2023. Earlier, Lula met with the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and indicated that he will visit Joe Biden in January.

The petista accompanied the victory of the Brazilian team, by 4 to 1, under the “Asian tigers” at the hotel where he is staying in Brasília, near the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

On a trip to Portugal, Lula had told journalists that “Arrived again” the time for Brazil to be champion of the World Cup.

The Brazilian team is playing this year’s World Cup in a political scenario similar to that of 20 years ago, when they won the 2002 World Cup. That year, Lula was elected for his 1st presidential term 4 months after the Brazilian soccer team’s fifth championship.

Here are some images:



Ricardo Stuckert/PT – 5.Dec.2022 Lula watched the match of the Brazilian team against the South Koreans in Brasília



Ricardo Stuckert/PT – 5.Dec.2022 Lula (right) and Janja (left) pose for a photo with Brazil’s jersey