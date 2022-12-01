Classified to the round of 16 and with several injured starters, including neymar, Brazil will preserve its stars in Friday’s duel against Cameroon, that you need to win to get excited about advancing to the round in the Qatar World Cup, while the fans seek to fulfill the ‘wishes’ of an OnlyFans model.

Tite will take care of his men against the ‘Indomitable Lions’ at the close of Group G, after the painful casualties of ‘Ney’ and his starting full-backs, Danilo and Alex Sandrowhose returns are still unclear.

The first two have not played since their victorious debut against Serbia (2-0) and the latter suffered a muscle injury to his hip in the win against Swiss (1-0) on Monday.

“The heat wears us out, the games are intense, the teams are good, so (the rotation) is going to be important. We had three players who already felt something, it will be important to give a rest to those who have already played two games,” said midfielder Fabinho , one of the beneficiaries of the decision of the DT.

Promise is promise

daine tomazoni in a 24-year-old model, who is a futuor in social networks and in this world Cup He has made a proposal to the fans.

“The pandemic and social isolation ended up shooting up my benefits. I worked in a human resources department and they fired me,” he said in an interview.

And he added: “I have a Telegram group where I keep in touch with all my followers. With this platform you can interact much more with them and send previews of what my content is.”

The model warned that for each Brazilian goal she will send her followers a photo without any censorship.

“People are very happy with this idea. In the next games I will expand the commitment that I have had with all of you and I may even upload videos. I will do anything to add the sixth star”, he specified.

