Denmark, which won the last two editions in 2019 and 2021, seeking an unprecedented triple, set a date in Sunday’s final in Stockholm with France, which beat Sweden 31-26.

Denmark won the 2019 title at the expense of Norway when it hosted the finals with Germany, and the last edition in Egypt at the expense of Sweden, noting that it lost 3 final matches in 1967 against Czechoslovakia, 2011 against France, and 2013 against Spain, which won the title twice.

The confrontation will be a revenge for Denmark against France, the world champion 6 times, as the Scandinavian team lost to France in the 2011 final and the final of the last Olympic Games 2021 in Japan 23-25.

In the positioning matches from the fifth to the eighth, the Egyptian team narrowly lost to its German counterpart 34-35 after extension (original time 30-30).

It is the third loss in a row for the Pharaohs, after the first, against Denmark 25-30 in the last round of the second round, and Sweden 22-26 in the quarter-finals.

Egypt will meet Hungary on Sunday to determine the seventh-place finisher.

The Egyptian national team was hoping to reach the semi-finals for the second time in its history, after the first in 2001 when it finished fourth, but its dream was dashed in front of the runner-up of the 2021 edition that was held in Egypt.

In the rest of the results of the other Arab teams participating in the 2023 edition, the Bahraini team finished the tournament in sixteenth place, Qatar in 22nd place, Tunisia in 25th place by defeating Chile 38-26, and Saudi Arabia in 29th place by defeating Morocco 32-30, and the last came in The 30th place, while the Algerian national team finished in the penultimate 31st place, defeating Uruguay 34-33.