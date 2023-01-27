series of The Last of Us It is slowly becoming a phenomenon that attracts viewers every Sunday. Now a renowned scientist decided to talk about this universe created by Naughty Dog and how Cordyceps could not infect humans.

Paul Stamets is a renowned mycologist, that is, a scientist dedicated to the study of fungi. After watching the second episode of The Last of Us, he said that he thought it was an excellent work of fiction. But being a man of science, he cannot believe that cordyceps is capable of causing us harm.. ‘Let’s face it, cordyceps can’t infect humans‘

However, he applauded the writers’ work in using the fear of the unknown. He added that Cordyceps is a very powerful fungus, but its nature is more beneficial to our species. It could even be used to replace all the chemical pesticides used on the harvest. Which would give us a kinder pest control with the environment and would not affect food for human consumption.

Although you ‘ruined the fun’ regarding the dummy infection, you do agree on one thing. The mushrooms could not be defeated, as different characters in the series have said. So if the fungi kingdom ever decides to reveal itself, then the future would not be so rosy for the human race.

What is Cordyceps in The Last of Us?

In both the series and the video game, the decline of society is caused by Cordyceps. This is a fungus that can take control of its hosts and make them attack other healthy humans to spread. The second episode of the series even showed us that the infected are connected to each other, just like real mushrooms.

The TLOU infection was inspired by the real Cordyceps. In nature, this fungus attacks insects and forces them to prostrate themselves at strategic points. Once there, they die but give way for the fungus to grow and release its spores to infect more hosts.. Although it doesn’t make them violent, being controlled by another organism is terrifying. At least one scientist has already told us that this cannot happen in humans, so we can rest easy.

