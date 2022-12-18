World Cup football | Huge praise for Lionel Messi from Argentina

The Argentine newspapers went crazy about the world championship.

18.12. 22:43

Argentinians The 36-year wait ended on Sunday, when Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy into the air. The country’s biggest media took all the joy out of this memorable moment.

“We are world champions!” cheered Urheilulehti I am on the front page.

There was no lack of grandeur either of the article from the opening words.

“Hug, shout, cry. At the end of the most exciting final in history, we are world champions”, announced the main text of the news.

In the text, it was pointed out that it was not even the French player who did the hat trick Kylian Mbappé was able to put himself on the road to the world championship. The team’s big heroes were those who scored two goals Lionel Messi like a goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez.

“We won the world championship because we played better in the final, even though we risked losing,” the news wrote.

Argentina’s victory seemed certain in the first half of the match, but at the end of the second half, the defense of the blue shirts failed and Mbappé scored to draw France 2-2.

Messi the effectiveness of the performance was not hidden in other news either.

“Eternal glory to Messi,” was heard I am the title of another article.

In the introduction to the article, Messi was praised as the best player in Argentina and it was stated that the world is a slightly better place today.

After the semi-final, Messi announced that the final would be the last of his national team career. This was brought up of the Buenos Aires Times on the pages.

“Messi’s career culminated in the World Cup final in a tough match against France,” the site’s headline proclaimed.

However, Messi announced after the final that he will continue his career in the national team.