Monterrey, Nuevo León.- During an investigation, agents from the Specialized Anti-Kidnapping Prosecutor They searched an address where they found a body. in a state of decomposition, in Apodaca, Nuevo León.

The procedure was carried out during this early morning, at the address located on Selene Street and Eridano Avenue, in the Colonia Golondrinas Cuarto Sector.

During the intervention and inspection of the home, the agents they located the body, which was said to be that of a man.

The agents arrived at that site after locating it based on data obtained during an investigation in which they were looking for a missing personbut no specific case has been mentioned.

At the site, the authorities seized a brown Ford S-150 truck, with license plates from the State of Nuevo León.