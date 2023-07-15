The ministry said that Mirsad Kandyk, 40, was a high-ranking member of the extremist group between 2013 and 2017 during its control of large swathes of Iraq and Syria.

He left New York in 2013 and traveled to Syria, where he joined ISIS and became a fighter in the town of Haritan, near Aleppo.

The ministry added that Kandyk was a “prince” in the extremist group’s media, disseminating its propaganda and recruitment messages online, including through more than 120 Twitter accounts.

As a recruiter, the Justice Department added, he had “sent thousands of volunteers of extremist ISIS fighters from Western countries into ISIS-controlled territory in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East.”

One of the volunteers he recruited is Ruslan Asainov of New York, a sniper-turned-ISIS fighter who was convicted in February of providing material support to a designated terrorist group.

Among the other recruits was the Australian boy Jake Bilardi, who was lured to join ISIS in 2014 before killing more than 30 Iraqi soldiers in a suicide attack in March 2015.

By early 2017, Kandic was hiding in Bosnia under an assumed name, before being arrested in July 2017 in Sarajevo and extradited to the United States three months later.

Kandyk was convicted in a jury trial in May 2022 of conspiracy and five other counts of providing support to ISIS.