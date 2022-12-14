After reaching this role, Walid Regragui, who starred in the World Cup, now dreams of writing more history against France, after giving millions of Moroccans in their homeland and millions of immigrants from all over Europe and the world hope and optimism for more success in the tournament hosted by the first Arab country. And Middle Eastern in the history of the World Cup.

It is clear that Regragui considers that the journey in the World Cup “is not over by any means”, and he said in this regard: “We want to try to get rid of the mentality that we are only happy to reach the semi-finals and say ‘that’s enough’… We have come to change mentalities in our continent”.

“We have confidence. You might say I’m crazy, but a little bit of crazy is good.”

He added, “We are confident.. We are not tired.. We want to go further and aspire to reach the final match of the World Cup.. I do not want to wait another 40 years for an African team to hold another press conference like this and answer questions about the semi-finals.” , according to what was reported by the British Daily Mail.

His actions speak louder than words in conveying a sense of place, and he has made the mothers of his players very central to the picture in recent weeks. “It’s an opportunity to show how we are with our mothers and wives… This is important. A lot of people don’t understand our culture and we want to show it,” he said.

Then there is the team’s determination and “completed spirit,” he said. “This is what we have and benefit from in Morocco.”

There is cynicism from the football establishment, of course, about what distinguishes Moroccan football in play, despite its counter-attacking prowess in the first half against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

“It’s amazing how you, football journalists, love these possession numbers…but it’s not good if you only have 4 shots,” Regragui said when asked if Morocco was looking to have more possession in the semi-finals.

He added, “You are talking about these expected goals .. but it is not good if the player misses 4 chances. Pep Guardiola was also my hero for some time, but when you have Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and other world-class players, this is possible.”

The Moroccan national team coach said, on Tuesday, that the Atlas Lions will face the “world champion” when they play the semi-final match against France on Wednesday, but the Moroccan players will continue the challenge, with great ambition.

Rekragui added, during a press conference in Doha, that expectations did not favor the Moroccan national team at the beginning and gave it a very small percentage, which was not accurate.

“We know that a lot of European journalists have criticized our style of play and they don’t like a team of our stature that plays smart, but there is no one way to win. I think we had a 0.01 per cent chance of winning the World Cup in the beginning. Now we have 0.03 per cent.” Well, we’re going to destroy the stats.”

The Moroccan coach added that the French national team has quality players, and their coach is the best in the world, “We will try to create a surprise.”