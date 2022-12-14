HS Helsinki | Because of one letter, people always get lost in the small cafe, who should be somewhere else

Käpyläinen Saurahuone’s name was initially difficult even for search engines, and misunderstandings still happen.

In the sauna is Cafe Saurahuone. There are club rooms all over the country, for example a couple of kilometers away in Oulunkylä.

The two are often confused because of a single letter difference. Sometimes brunch customers arrive at Käpylä, whose reservation just doesn’t appear in the systems.

“Then we ask if it has been confirmed for you. No, they put it at the wrong address,” says the entrepreneur Johanna Sauramäki.

The problem is familiar, but still manages to laugh. Sauramäki doesn’t mind, even if the wrong letter slips into the name. It is more harmful to customers whose brunch reservation ends up in the wrong place.

During the corona lockdowns, takeaway food was sold at Saurahuone. Johanna Sauramäki preparing the dish.

During the first six months, there were also problems with the search engine. Google forcibly twisted Saurahuone into Seurahuone. The puzzle was solved through time and purposeful wording. In the end, even the search engine agreed to admit that this is what the name is now.

Sometimes Sauramäki hears customers wondering about the name among themselves. It may be that someone has visited many times, but only notices the name after a friend points it out.

Sometimes Sauramäki is asked about it directly. That doesn’t hurt either, but it works as an easy icebreaker in the conversation.

“It’s kind of nice when these types of things start a conversation.”

Saurahuone however, behind the name is not an attempt to confuse, but many different stories.

Let’s start with the most practical: Before the cafe, there were two other companies bearing the Saura name in Sauramäki. He decided to open a small cafe next to those offices.

“It was somehow clear that when these all enter the same room, it becomes the Saurahuone.”

The coffee shop grew into a restaurant, and the offices had to move out.

“I thought, on the contrary, that when a person reads it, they will probably also remember it since it is a little different from Seurahuone.”

Then the most obvious explanation: The entrepreneur’s last name is Sauramäki.

Saura means a structure used for storing hay, and the family of Sauramäki got its name from them.

Plow construction in the 1930s.

“My surname is from 19th-century Ostrobothnia, where there were sauros, or haasians, on the property.”

That’s why Saurahuone’s logo and the place also have a couple of haystacks.

