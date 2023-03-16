EFE. Puerto Rico advanced this Wednesday to the quarter finals of the V World Baseball Classic and took second place in group D by beating 5-2 against Dominican Republicwhich ended removed.

Saturday in the round of the eight best and for a place in the semifinal, Puerto Rico will face Mexico, leader of group C, in the Miami Loan Depot Park.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic met for sixth time in a World Classic and with tonight’s victory the boricuas they matched the mark of their confrontations 3-3.

Both teams reached the last date of group D with two wins and one loss against Venezuela, the undisputed and undefeated leader of the area and who will measure on Friday in Miami with the second in group C, which is defined tonight after the game between United States and Colombia.

The classic del Caribe’ in the Miami diamond was opened by the pitchers Fernando Cruzfor the Puerto Rican ninth, and Johnny Cueto for the quisqueyanos.

The team of Yadier Molina showed this Wednesday that he was willing to dominate his Caribbean rival by displaying all his power with four races in the third inning.

The first of these came when Christian Vazquez surprised Cueto with a home run to left field.

After that hit, Cuerto got out of control and the manager Rodney Linares gave the ball to Bryan Abreu, champion of the World Series with the stars, who faced Francisco Lindor, with men in first and second.

And the ‘Team Rubio’ did not stop. Before Abreu Machín, Maldonado and Lindor himself scored for him 4-0 on the blackboard.

Linares’s team responded in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run by Juan Soto for 4-1.

More of the game.

The fifth “scratch” for those from Isla del Encanto came in the fifth inning with captain Lindor, who scored on a field home run after an error by Dominican center fielder Julio Rodríguez.

Francisco Mejía closed the gap to three runs by scoring the second for the Dominican Republic after being driven by a ground ball from Manny Machado. Thus he left things 5-2.

The winning pitcher of the commitment was Fernando Cruz and the loser Johnny Cueto.

Now, Puerto Rico will prepare to see the faces this Saturday against Mexico for a place in the semifinal of the tournament. EFE