BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 18 March 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 18 Marchor 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, diplomacy is certainly not your forte, but you will have to use it if you want to solve family problems that have been worrying you for a few days.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are obsessed with order and cleanliness. Try to abandon, at least one day, your nature to relax and completely abandon yourself to relaxation: you need it.

Twins

Dear Gemini, in love things don’t go as hoped. Blame the usual Saturn, which however is about to go away. In the meantime, enjoy your friendships and try to spend a nice weekend together: the time for love will also come.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, professionally you are unbeatable. Just beware of the envy of your colleagues. Something moves in love: excellent opportunities for singles.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 18 March 2023), you have been struggling with some physical ailments for a few days. Take advantage of the weekend to recover your energy: many commitments await you next week.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, what has just ended has been a rather complicated week for you: do not despair, the next one will be better from all points of view.

Balance

Dear Libras, next week you may have some problems from a professional point of view. Don’t despair, you have enough skills to face and overcome the situation.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the weekend could go better than expected. In fact, misunderstandings with your partner and family could ruin your next few hours. Keep calm or you will only make the situation worse.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, there is an air of promotion all around. In the next few hours, in fact, you could receive the longed-for phone call from your superior. Well done, you deserved it!

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, so many thoughts buzz in your head. Advice? Take the car and leave even for an unknown destination: the important thing is to spend the next few hours outside your ordinary place to free your head from bad thoughts.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday March 18, 2023), you are worried about a family member and you feel helpless. So, however, you will end up neglecting your family. Try to find the right balance between the two.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you have made several mistakes that you now foot the bill for. Throw everything behind you and try to restart stronger than before: the stars are on your side.

